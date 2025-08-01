Witkoff, Huckabee visit distribution site in Gaza as humanitarian crisis worsens

Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy and Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, visited Gaza on Friday as concerns rise about the hunger crisis in the region.

Huckabee posted pictures of the visit on X, saying the pair visited a food distribution site, as well as spoke with people on the ground about the situation.

This morning I joined @SEPeaceMissions Steve Witkoff for a visit to Gaza to learn the truth about @GHFUpdates aid sites. We received briefings from @IDF and spoke to folks on the ground. GHF delivers more than one million meals a day, an incredible feat! pic.twitter.com/GyVK5cwNgZ — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) August 1, 2025

After their visit, Huckabee and Witkoff will be briefing President Donald Trump to approve a plan to surge food and aid to the region.

More than 100 humanitarian organizations have warned that Gaza's population is on the brink of starvation.

In response to mounting international pressure and images of emaciated children, Israel recently announced a temporary daily pause in military operations to allow aid trucks to enter Gaza. The “tactical pause,” as officials described it, lasts 10 hours each day in three densely populated areas.

Israel has been at war with Hamas since the terrorist organization launched a deadly surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023. The ongoing conflict has worsened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with Israel restricting the number of aid trucks entering the territory, citing concerns that Hamas is diverting food and supplies meant for civilians.

The Trump administration has been working to ease the crisis, but ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas collapsed last week. U.S. officials blamed Hamas for failing to engage in negotiations in good faith.

