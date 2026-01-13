'We choose Denmark': Greenland PM rejects Trump's push to acquire island

Greenland's prime minister has reiterated that the autonomous territory is not for sale as the Trump administration continues to express interest in acquiring the island for national security purposes as China and Russia increase their presence in the Arctic region.

Speaking Tuesday during a press conference in Copenhagen, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized that Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and called for "peaceful dialogue based on collaboration" regarding the future of the territory.

“If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark," Nielsen said. "We choose NATO. We choose the Kingdom of Denmark. We choose the EU.”

"One thing everyone must understand: Greenland does not want to be owned by the United States," he added. "Greenland does not want to be governed by the United States. Greenland does not want to be part of the United States. We choose the Greenland we know today, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Nielsen spoke alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who pushed for broader cooperation in strengthening security in the Arctic region.

"Of course, we want to strengthen security cooperation in the Arctic with the United States, with NATO, with Europe, and with the Arctic nations within NATO," Frederiksen said. "Just as the Baltic countries are not alone in defending NATO’s eastern border against Russia — because it is a shared responsibility of the entire Alliance — the same applies in the Arctic. NATO should protect and defend Greenland just as it would any other millimetre of NATO territory, and that security guarantee is the best defence against any threat to the Arctic, whether from China or Russia.”

The comments came on the eve of a Wednesday meeting where the foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark will reportedly be at the White House to discuss the matter with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other Trump administration officials.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that the U.S. "needs Greenland" for national security interests. As recent as last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president was considering a range of options to acquire the island, including potential military intervention.

However, Rubio later walked back that statement, telling lawmakers in a classified briefing that it is the administration's intent to eventually purchase Greenland rather than use military force.

