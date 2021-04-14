Watch
Worker injured during fall at Tempe construction site

Posted at 8:44 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14

TEMPE, AZ — A worker is being treated at a hospital falling at a construction site in Tempe near Rio Solado Parkway and Rural Road.

Tempe fire officials say the worker fell from the 8th floor to the 7th floor of a construction site on Vista Del Lago Drive.

The worker was alert when crews got to him, but a technical rescue team has been called to help get him down.

Crews had to "package up" the patient and use a ladder truck to get him to the ground.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

