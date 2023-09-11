This stylish women’s loungewear set is as low as $28

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The easiest way to upgrade a loungewear look? Leveling up your ‘fit with a matching set. Matching sets are a trending staple and, thanks to this Amazon deal, looking like a celeb in chill mode has never been more affordable.

TheZESICA loungewear set is currently up to 55% on Amazon, depending on the color you choose. In addition to this deal, you can add a 10% coupon to your cart that will be applied when you go to check out.

$28 (was $64) at Amazon

Sizes range from SM to XXL. There are 21 colors to choose from, including the on-trend browns, grays and reds that are currently cruising down the catwalks. The joggers are fitted and feature a cuff, and the sweatshirt is also cuffed. The top is slightly cropped with a high-low effect, keeping on point with the cropped sweatshirt trend.

The muted blue ZESICA loungewear set is 53% off. This brings it down to $29.99 (original price: $63.99), and when you apply the 10% coupon, it goes down even further to $28.47. The daisy yellow set is also 53% off, as well as the black, rosy pink and the rosy purple.

The white ZESICA set is 55% off, making it the most affordable option at $27.52. (But it is still an affordable dupe for the white loungeset that Jennifer Lopez was seen rocking last month).

Other color options will cost you a bit more. For example, the merlot wine option is 35% off, bringing it down to $41.64 (and down to $39.54 when you apply the 10% off coupon).

These matching sweat sets are machine washable. And while they are chic enough for running errands around town or doing school dropoffs and pickups, they are still cozy enough for sleepwear.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.