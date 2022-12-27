WHAT TO EXPECT: Winter storm to drop rain/snow across Arizona Wednesday

PHOENIX — Get out your umbrellas! The next major winter storm roars into Arizona tonight bringing rain, snow, winds, and cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will drop 10-20 degrees on Wednesday and stay that cool for the rest of the week.

Winds out of the southeast will be breezy at times Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph.

For the Valley, rainfall will begin after midnight and last through Thursday morning.

RADAR: Track rain and snow moving through Arizona

Models are indicating rainfall amounts of half an inch to an inch of rain across the Valley. Outside of the valley could see one to three inches of rain.

abc15

When it comes to snow, snow levels will start at 8,000 feet Tuesday night and drop to 5000 feet by Wednesday morning. With snow expected about 6500 feet across the state.

Snowfall amounts expected of 6-10 inches at the Grand Canyon, 6-8 inches in Flagstaff, 3-4 inches in Show Low, Alpine 3-5 inches, Pinetop Lakeside 3-5 inches and Williams 1-3 inches.

abc15

Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued.

A Winter Strom Warning for the Kaibab Plateau begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday and goes through 11 p.m.

Heavy snow is expected above 6500 feet, with the greatest accumulation between 11 PM MST today and 5 AM MST Wednesday. Snow accumulation will range between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 11 p.m. Tuesday and go through 5 a.m. Thursday above 6500 feet. This includes Flagstaff, Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains.

Snow is expected above 6500 feet, with the greatest accumulation between late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

Total snow accumulations range from 3 to 10 inches. Winds will gust as high as 55 mph.

