WHAT TO EXPECT: Storm chances ramp up, extreme heat returns

Phoenix is currently in the middle of the second-longest dry streak on record. It has been 144 days since we've had measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

While other parts of the Valley have gotten measurable rain, we have only had a trace of rain at Sky Harbor since the start of the monsoon season. To date, 2023 is tied with 1995 for the driest start to the monsoon on record here. (Phoenix didn't get measurable rain until August 14th back in 1995.)

This is also the first time in recorded history that Phoenix has not received any measurable rainfall in the months of April, May, June and July.

The good news is that storm chances are looking better this week and we at least have more opportunities to break this dry streak.

Arizona is in between high pressure to our east and low pressure to our west, and the flow between these two systems is bringing more monsoon moisture into our state.

Storm chances will increase across northern and eastern Arizona on Monday and Tuesday, with a slight chance for showers or isolated thunderstorms in the Valley each day and night.

Storm chances drop slightly on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure works its way further west, helping crank up the heat and limiting storm development around our state.

The Phoenix Metro Area is under an Excessive Heat Watch from Tuesday to Thursday as temperatures soar to nearly 115º again.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. Remember to limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by the heat. Bring your pets inside, too.

Storm chances will increase again Friday and this weekend as we potentially get a boost in moisture from the tropics.

We’re watching an area off the coast of southern Mexico where another tropical system could form in the coming days.

By the end of the week, as high pressure shifts to the north and east, we could begin to pull up some of that tropical moisture into our monsoon flow.

That boost in moisture could bring better storm chances around our state, including to the Phoenix Metro Area.

As moisture and storm chances go up, temperatures could also drop putting Valley highs in the low 100s by the weekend.