WHAT TO EXPECT: Big weather changes coming with rain chances, lower temperatures in Phoenix

BIG weather changes are coming our way this weekend!

Remnant tropical moisture combined with a storm system approaching from the northwest will bring storm chances back this weekend, and we could finally end our months-long, record streak of triple-digit days.

Phoenix is in the middle of a record-long stretch of consecutive days with highs at 100 degrees or hotter. As of Thursday, that count was up to 109 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993. That means we have beaten the previous record by over a month!

The last time the high temperature in Phoenix was in the 90s was back on May 26th but we could finally see highs drop into the 90s on Sunday as rain chances ramp up.

While there is a slight chance for rain on Saturday and spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible Sunday morning, our best rain chances here in the Valley will come from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible both days.

Rainfall amounts could range from around 0.25” in the west Valley to as much as 0.75” in parts of the east Valley, near the foothills.

We could pick up around an inch of rain over the higher terrain northeast of the Phoenix Metro through Tuesday.

Depending on where the heavier rain sets up, there is also a marginal risk of flash flooding from Sunday to Monday, too.

We’ll quickly dry out on Tuesday, but the cooler air will stick around through much of next week.

Valley highs will top out in the low to mid 90s each day with cooler overnight lows, in the 60s to low 70s each morning.