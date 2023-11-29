Watch Now
WHAT TO EXPECT: Back-to-back storms headed to Arizona this week!

Posted at 4:23 PM, Nov 29, 2023
PHOENIX — We are tracking back-to-back storms moving into Arizona with cooler air, rain and even snow!

Parts of the high country could see rain and snow showers Wednesday night as the first storm moves in.

Here in the Valley, we're not expecting much out of this first storm but the second one moving in on Thursday and Friday could bring us measurable rain.

Right now, forecast models are showing the potential of a quarter to a half of an inch of rain in parts of the Phoenix metro area (mainly Thursday night and Friday morning).

Up north, the snow level will hover between 5,000 and 6,000 feet and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted along the Mogollon Rim and Kaibab Plateau, in the White Mountains and across portions of northeastern Arizona. The advisories are in effect tonight through early Saturday morning.

Places like Flagstaff, and other spots above 5,500 feet in elevation, could pick up two to four inches of snow. We could see as much as four to eight inches in the White Mountains.

Winds will pick up, too!

Gusts could hit 25 mph in the Valley and 30 mph across parts of the high country. That could lead to blowing snow and low visibility in some spots, so use caution on the roads.

The cooler air with this storm will drop Valley highs into the mid-60s by the end of the week with Flagstaff falling into the 30s.

