WHAT TO EXPECT: Back-to-back storms will bring rain to the Valley and snow to the high country

Back-to-back storms are headed to Arizona bringing rain, snow and a big drop in temperatures.

These storms will impact travel across our state and outdoor events/activities, so Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action now to get ready for these storms.

The first storm moves in on Sunday with a 10 to 15-degree drop in temperatures.

Valley highs will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s with scattered rain showers off and on throughout the day. We could pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain across parts of the Phoenix metro area.

Up north, the snow level will be relatively high, only falling to around 6,500 feet. So we'll see more of a rain-snow mix across much of northern Arizona and the Mogollon Rim.

Flagstaff could pick up an inch or two of snow on Sunday, but it will be followed by rain on Monday as another storm moves in. With temperatures dropping back into the 20s on Monday night, we'll see the rain switch back to snow in the Flagstaff area and another one to three inches of it could fall into Tuesday morning.

Here in the Valley, another round of rain will move in from the west Monday night into Tuesday with this second storm. It will be more widespread with some Valley neighborhoods picking up an additional quarter to a half an inch of rain.

This storm will clear to the east on Wednesday, but we could still see a few isolated showers on the back side of it on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunshine returns Friday as Valley temperatures climb back into the upper 60s.

