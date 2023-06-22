WHAT TO EXPECT: Arizona's first major heatwave of the summer coming in the next few days

PHOENIX — Summer is officially here and our afternoon temperatures have been feeling like it for a while now, but our first major heatwave of the year is coming in the next few days.

We are forecasting our first 110-degree day of 2023 this weekend and a stretch of temperatures above that mark into the middle of next week. It’s a little late for our first 110-degree day as on average we see our first by June 11.

The earliest the Valley has ever seen 110 degrees was on May 8, 1989. And fun fact: did you know that in 1911, the Valley had not one single day reaching 110 degrees? On average, we get about 21 days of temperatures at or above 110.

With this heatwave, our heat risk in the Valley will be in the moderate category from Sunday through Wednesday, which means the heat is a risk to sensitive groups.

Heat is the number one weather killer and is the deadliest weather in Arizona.

During Arizona’s hot summer months, heat alerts can be issued by the National Weather Service. They come in the form of heat advisories, watches and warnings. The alerts are intended to raise awareness and prevent heat illness and death from happening.

Here are some heat tips to keep you and your family safe during the heatwave:

