WHAT TO EXPECT: Another round of rain, snow and wind this week

PHOENIX — Spring has arrived but another storm is on the way and it’s set to bring another round of wind, rain, and snow to Arizona this week!

The most significant impacts move in Tuesday and Wednesday and those are now ABC15 Weather Action Days as we help you prepare for the potential impacts on your outdoor plans and to travel around the state.

Take action now and prepare for rain that could hit in time for the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday and Wednesday here in the Valley, and prepare for snow that could lead to hazardous travel across the high country.

Snow showers begin in the high country on Monday as clouds continue to stream into the Valley.

We could pick up one to two inches of snow in spots like Flagstaff through Monday evening as snow levels sit at around 6,500 feet.

The Valley meanwhile will stay dry through the day before rain chances gradually increase late Monday night into Tuesday.

Light showers could move through the Phoenix area during the Tuesday morning commute, with off-and-on rain showers expected throughout the day.

Rain chances increase by Tuesday evening, with showers and a few thunderstorms possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

We could pick up around half an inch of rain in the Phoenix metro area, with as much as one to two inches over the higher terrain just to our north and east, including some of our foothills locations.

The rain combined with ongoing runoff from snow melting in the high country will enhance the threat of flooding around our state.

A Flood Watch is in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday for the northern and eastern portions of Maricopa and Pinal counties, as well as the lower elevations of Yavapai and Gila counties. Parts of Mohave County are also under this alert.

In the high country, snow will create hazardous travel conditions and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for central and western Coconino County, as well as for parts of northeast Arizona on Tuesday.

Spots like Flagstaff and Williams could end up with as much as six inches of snow on Tuesday.

Then, additional snow is expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday before this storm system clears out.

Winds will be a factor too, increasing throughout the day on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that comes Tuesday night.

Wind Advisories are in effect for all of western Arizona on Tuesday where wind gusts could reach 45 to 50 mph.

Valley winds will increase by Tuesday afternoon, but the strongest winds come Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Peak wind gusts could reach 45 mph to 50 mph here in the Valley and in northern Arizona.

Winds ease up throughout the day on Wednesday, as showers wind down across the state Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll dry out by Thursday, with dry conditions in the Valley through the weekend.