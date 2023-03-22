VIDEOS: Strong storms bring flooding, evacuations to several parts of Arizona Wednesday

Heavy rain and snowfall spurred severe flooding to several parts of northern Arizona with waters running very high.

Videos taken across the state show the intensity of the storm flooding, pushing some out of their homes.

Take a look at videos captured by ABC15 viewers of Wednesday's storm and flooding:

——

Video from Maricopa County Sheriff's Office showed a wash in the Wittman area, along 293rd Ave.

Flooding on 293rd Avenue near Wittman

Near Clarkdale, this video from Berrin shows a beautiful yet scary scene with fast-flowing water from above.

Clarkdale flooding 2

The Cline Creek near New River washed out dirt roads in this video from Meara Perrin.

Remember: Turn around, don't drown!

Cline Creek in New River flooding 2

Another roadway covered with fast-moving water at Big Bug Creek near Cordes Lake shared by David Carter.

Big Bug Creek flooding near Cordes Lake

Video from Mandy Morales shows heavy water flows in Black Canyon City. The rushing water forced evacuations in this area.

Agua Fria River flooding near Black Canyon City

Residents around Ash Fork have never seen Partridge Creek this high, according to Jen Dowdy, who sent us this video.