RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? New Year's Day 2023

Arizona is ringing in the new year with a big winter storm!
How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Sunday at 10:30 a.m.)
Ahwatukee: 0.12"
Apache Junction: 0.12"
Buckeye (Wagner Wash): 0.08"
Chandler: 0.28"
Fountain Hills: 0.16"
Gilbert: 0.28"
Glendale: 0.08"
Goodyear: 0.08"
Laveen: 0.08"
Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.24"
Morristown: 0.04"
New River: 0.08"
Paradise Valley: 0.16"
Peoria (Lake Pleasant): 0.08"
Peoria (Twin Buttes Wash): 0.04"
Phoenix (Camelback Mountain): 0.08"
Phoenix (Downtown): 0.08"
Phoenix (South Mountain): 0.08"
San Tan Valley: 0.12"
Scottsdale (Pima and Union Hills): 0.24"
Sun City West: 0.12"
Sunset Point: 0.0"
Tempe (ASU South): 0.24"
Wickenburg (Constellation Road): 0.24"
Wittman: 0.04"