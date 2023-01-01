RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? New Year's Day 2023

Arizona is ringing in the new year with a big winter storm!

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Sunday at 10:30 a.m.)

Ahwatukee: 0.12"

Apache Junction: 0.12"

Buckeye (Wagner Wash): 0.08"

Chandler: 0.28"

Fountain Hills: 0.16"

Gilbert: 0.28"

Glendale: 0.08"

Goodyear: 0.08"

Laveen: 0.08"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.24"

Morristown: 0.04"

New River: 0.08"

Paradise Valley: 0.16"

Peoria (Lake Pleasant): 0.08"

Peoria (Twin Buttes Wash): 0.04"

Phoenix (Camelback Mountain): 0.08"

Phoenix (Downtown): 0.08"

Phoenix (South Mountain): 0.08"

San Tan Valley: 0.12"

Scottsdale (Pima and Union Hills): 0.24"

Sun City West: 0.12"

Sunset Point: 0.0"

Tempe (ASU South): 0.24"

Wickenburg (Constellation Road): 0.24"

Wittman: 0.04"