RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 9/26

How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?
LIVE UPDATES: Storm system bringing rain, thunder, lightning to the Valley
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 11:34a.m.
Apache Junction: 0.0"
Buckeye: 0.0"
Camelback Rd. @ Loop 303: .91"
Glendale: 1.06"
Litchfield Park: 0.59"
Mesa: 0.08"
North Phoenix (Loop-101 & SR-51): 1.02"
Peoria (New river @ Bell Rd.): .98"
Scottsdale: 0.12"
Sun City: 0.98"