RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 9/26

How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 11:34a.m.

Apache Junction: 0.0"

Buckeye: 0.0"

Camelback Rd. @ Loop 303: .91"

Glendale: 1.06"

Litchfield Park: 0.59"

Mesa: 0.08"

North Phoenix (Loop-101 & SR-51): 1.02"

Peoria (New river @ Bell Rd.): .98"

Scottsdale: 0.12"

Sun City: 0.98"

