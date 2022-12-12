RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area? 12/12/22

A cold front moving across Arizona is bringing stronger winds, widespread rain and snow, and a huge cool-down.
FORECAST: Winds, rain, snow and a big cool-down across Arizona
We've seen up to a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain in some parts of the Valley already, and several inches of snow in the high country.
We generally saw 5-7" of snow between Bellemont and Flagstaff as of 5am this morning. An addition inch or so will be possible in this area the rest of the morning.— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 12, 2022
How much snow have you received so far? ❄️ #azwx pic.twitter.com/5NWN3pbff6
Here are the latest rainfall totals over the last 24 hours, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. (Last updated at 6 a.m.)
Apache Junction: 0.28"
Buckeye 0.16"
Chandler: 0.08"
Downtown Phoenix: 0.08"
Gilbert: 0.04"
Glendale: 0.08"
Litchfield Park: 0.12"
New River: 0.35"
Queen Creek: 0.08"
Scottsdale: 0.20"
Sun City West: 0.28"
Tempe: 0.12"
Wittmann: 0.16"