RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area? 12/12/22

A cold front moving across Arizona is bringing stronger winds, widespread rain and snow, and a huge cool-down.

FORECAST: Winds, rain, snow and a big cool-down across Arizona

We've seen up to a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain in some parts of the Valley already, and several inches of snow in the high country.

We generally saw 5-7" of snow between Bellemont and Flagstaff as of 5am this morning. An addition inch or so will be possible in this area the rest of the morning.



How much snow have you received so far? ❄️ #azwx pic.twitter.com/5NWN3pbff6 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 12, 2022

Here are the latest rainfall totals over the last 24 hours, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. (Last updated at 6 a.m.)

Apache Junction: 0.28"

Buckeye 0.16"

Chandler: 0.08"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.08"

Gilbert: 0.04"

Glendale: 0.08"

Litchfield Park: 0.12"

New River: 0.35"

Queen Creek: 0.08"

Scottsdale: 0.20"

Sun City West: 0.28"

Tempe: 0.12"

Wittmann: 0.16"