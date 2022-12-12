Watch Now
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area? 12/12/22

We're tracking rain and snow early Monday morning with temperatures topping out in the Valley in the high 50s.
Posted at 5:55 AM, Dec 12, 2022
A cold front moving across Arizona is bringing stronger winds, widespread rain and snow, and a huge cool-down.

FORECAST: Winds, rain, snow and a big cool-down across Arizona

We've seen up to a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain in some parts of the Valley already, and several inches of snow in the high country.

Here are the latest rainfall totals over the last 24 hours, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. (Last updated at 6 a.m.)

Apache Junction: 0.28"

Buckeye 0.16"

Chandler: 0.08"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.08"

Gilbert: 0.04"

Glendale: 0.08"

Litchfield Park: 0.12"

New River: 0.35"

Queen Creek: 0.08"

Scottsdale: 0.20"

Sun City West: 0.28"

Tempe: 0.12"

Wittmann: 0.16"

