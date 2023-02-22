RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has your neighborhood picked up? 2-22-23

PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm is slamming Arizona, dropping rain in the Valley, snow in the high country, and howling winds across the state.
How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday):
See the latest storm impacts, or check out the latest radar.
- Bartlett Lake: 0.43"
- Camelback Mountain: 0.08"
- Camp Creek: 0.79"
- Cave Creek: 0.08"
- Fountain Hills: 0.08"
- Glendale: 0.12"
- Goodyear (Bullard and Indian School roads): 0.20"
- McDowell Mountain Park: 0.35"
- New River: 0.39"
- Phoenix (27th Ave & Grand): 0.12"
- Phoenix (Deer Valley Airport): 0.16"
- Phoenix (Salt River @ 67th Ave): 0.12"
- Phoenix (South Mountain): 0.08"
- Sun City West: 0.04"