RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen around the Phoenix metro area? 1/16/23

Winter storms are bringing measurable snow to the high country and rain to other parts of the state.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Back-to-back winter storms impacting Arizona

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall. Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area (last updated at 5:30 a.m., Jan. 16, 2023):

Carefree: 0.35"

Casa Grande: 0.43"

Chandler: 0.16"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.20"

Fountain Hills: 0.31"

Gold Canyon: 0.31"

Litchfield Park: 0.39"

Morristown: 0.55"

Sun City West: 0.31"

Sunset Point: 0.55"

Wickenburg: 0.71"

