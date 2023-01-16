Watch Now
RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen around the Phoenix metro area? 1/16/23

A winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Posted at 5:32 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 07:56:26-05

Winter storms are bringing measurable snow to the high country and rain to other parts of the state.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall. Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area (last updated at 5:30 a.m., Jan. 16, 2023):

  • Carefree: 0.35"
  • Casa Grande: 0.43"
  • Chandler: 0.16"
  • Downtown Phoenix: 0.20"
  • Fountain Hills: 0.31"
  • Gold Canyon: 0.31"
  • Litchfield Park: 0.39"
  • Morristown: 0.55"
  • Sun City West: 0.31"
  • Sunset Point: 0.55"
  • Wickenburg: 0.71"

