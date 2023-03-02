Watch Now
WeatherInteractive Radar

Actions

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 3/1/22

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
kyrene and guadalupe rd rain
Posted at 8:58 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 23:16:43-05

A new winter storm brought rain and snow across the state Wednesday.

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this storm as of 9 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District.

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Ahwatukee: 0.35"

Buckeye: 0.24"

Chandler: 0.24"

Cave Creek: 1.46"

Downtown Phoenix: 39"

Fountain Hills: 0.39"

Glendale: 0.59"

Gilbert: 0.28"

Laveen: 1.06"

Mesa: 0.94"

McDowell Mountain: 1.53"

Central Phoenix: 1.96"

Peoria: 0.51"

Scottsdale: 0.51"

South Mountain: 0.78"

Tempe: 0.51"

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018