RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 3/1/22

A new winter storm brought rain and snow across the state Wednesday.
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this storm as of 9 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District.
Ahwatukee: 0.35"
Buckeye: 0.24"
Chandler: 0.24"
Cave Creek: 1.46"
Downtown Phoenix: 39"
Fountain Hills: 0.39"
Glendale: 0.59"
Gilbert: 0.28"
Laveen: 1.06"
Mesa: 0.94"
McDowell Mountain: 1.53"
Central Phoenix: 1.96"
Peoria: 0.51"
Scottsdale: 0.51"
South Mountain: 0.78"
Tempe: 0.51"