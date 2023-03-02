RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 3/1/22

A new winter storm brought rain and snow across the state Wednesday.

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this storm as of 9 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District.

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Ahwatukee: 0.35"

Buckeye: 0.24"

Chandler: 0.24"

Cave Creek: 1.46"

Downtown Phoenix: 39"

Fountain Hills: 0.39"

Glendale: 0.59"

Gilbert: 0.28"

Laveen: 1.06"

Mesa: 0.94"

McDowell Mountain: 1.53"

Central Phoenix: 1.96"

Peoria: 0.51"

Scottsdale: 0.51"

South Mountain: 0.78"

Tempe: 0.51"