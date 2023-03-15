Watch Now
Next storm system bringing flood threat to Arizona

Flood Watches are in effect for places like Kingman, Prescott, Sedona, and Payson
It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day as our latest storm moves into Arizona, bringing rain, snow, winds and a big cool down that will impact
Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 15, 2023
PHOENIX — The widespread rain moving through Arizona today is also bringing a threat for flooding in parts of the state.

Flood Watches are in effect for the lower elevations across Yavapai and Gila counties, and across much of Mohave county from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

RELATED: WHAT TO EXPECT: Storm brings rain, winds and a big cool-down to Arizona

Places like Kingman, Prescott, Sedona, and Payson are included in the Flood Watch.

3-15 Flood Watches

Current National Weather Service forecasts are calling for moderate flooding along the Wet Beaver Creek near Rimrock and on the Oak Creek near Cornville.

Sedona could also see minor flooding along Oak Creek.

Minor flooding is also possible along the Verde River near Clarkdale and the Little Colorado River in and around Winslow.

Rainfall forecasts 3-15-23

Parts of the high country could see up to two inches of rain as this storm moves through.

The rain will also speed up snow melt in some of the higher elevations, which could add to the flooding in these areas.

For the latest river forecasts across Arizona from the National Weather Service, click here.

