MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wrapping up 2023 with a warm-up ahead of a New Year's Eve storm

PHOENIX — There's a little something for everyone in the forecast for this last weekend of 2023!

First, a warm-up as high pressure builds in overhead.

Valley highs will reach the low 70s today and on Saturday.

High clouds will move through at times but we're staying dry through Saturday.

Then a quick-moving disturbance will move across our state this weekend, bringing a dose of cool air that will drop Valley highs back into the low 60s by Sunday.

This disturbance will also bring a slight chance of rain showers to the Valley early Sunday morning. The impacts will be minimal though, and it looks like it will be dry for those New Year's Eve celebrations Sunday night.

We could also see light snow showers along the Mogollon Rim early Sunday, but accumulation looks minimal at this point.

Pollution will be a concern for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day due to an increase in fireplace, fire pit, and fireworks use across the Valley and our inversion layer that traps that pollution near the surface this time of year.

Smoke pollution will likely reach unhealthy levels in the Phoenix Metro and High Pollution Watches have been issued for Sunday and Monday. All of the smoke in the air could make breathing difficult, even for those without respiratory conditions, so you may want to limit your time outdoors, especially on Monday morning when we expect the worst air quality.

We will see a more active weather pattern that brings several storm systems through our state for the first week of 2024.

Another area of low pressure will track across southern Arizona on Monday and Tuesday, bringing more clouds and a slight chance of showers to the Valley.

We'll see an even better chance for rain and snow across the state as another storm comes our way on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates on this one as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-2.93" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.45"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

