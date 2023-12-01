MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter storm brings rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — Back-to-back storms have brought cooler air, rain, and even snow to Arizona this week!

Areas around the Valley picked up anywhere from around a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rainfall overnight and early this morning, but our rain chances are trending down the rest of the day.

While a stray shower is still possible through midday, clouds will clear and we'll dry out in the Valley by this afternoon.

Meanwhile, in northern Arizona, snow levels will bottom out between 5,000 and 6,000 feet today, with a chance for more snow showers along the Mogollon Rim and in northeast Arizona through this evening.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect along the Mogollon Rim, the Kaibab Plateau and in the White Mountains through tonight. Areas above 5,500 feet in elevation could see an additional one to four inches of snow. Flagstaff could still pick up another inch or so of snow before this storm system clears out tonight.

A Winter Storm Warning also remains in effect in northeastern Arizona for the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau. Window Rock could get one to two more inches of snow, but we could see a foot or more at Buffalo Pass.

Aside from the ongoing snow showers up north, you can expect more breezes and cooler conditions around the state today.

Gusts could hit 20 mph in the Valley and 25 mph across parts of the high country.

The cooler air with this storm will drop Valley highs into the mid 60s today and Saturday.

Temperatures will gradually rebound next week. Phoenix could hit the 80s again by Tuesday!

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.05" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

