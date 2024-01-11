MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter storm brings more winds, rain and snow to Arizona today.

PHOENIX — Our next winter storm is moving in today, bringing more wind, rain and snow to Arizona!

This storm will impact commutes and travel across our state, so today is an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across the Arizona high country where accumulating and blowing snow will make conditions hazardous. Have an emergency kit in your car and prepare for winter driving conditions today.

The snow level will drop to around 3,000 feet in elevation and we could see a few inches of snow for many spots along the Mogollon Rim.

Here's the snowfall forecast for a few select cities:

Globe: <1"

Winslow: <1"

Prescott: 1-2"

Sedona: 1-3"

Payson: 1-3"

Flagstaff: 3-5"

Williams: 3-4"

Grand Canyon South Rim: 2-4"

Heber-Overgaard: 2-4"

Window Rock: 2-4"

Show Low: 3-5"

Pinetop: 4-8"

Gusts near 45 mph could lead to blowing snow and low visibility across the high country throughout the day.

Wind gusts will be even stronger in northwestern and southeastern Arizona where Wind Advisories are in effect today. Peak gusts could approach 55 mph in places like Tucson and Safford.

Here in the Valley, gusts could hit 40 mph on by this afternoon.

Rain showers will move into the Valley late this morning and early afternoon. Up to a tenth of an inch of rain is possible in some neighborhoods.

The storm will clear out by tonight, leaving behind another blast of cold air.

Freeze Warnings are back in effect overnight from 1 to 9 a.m. Friday across the Phoenix Metro. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s, so make sure your sensitive plants are covered again, bring pets indoors, and bundle up before you head out the door Friday morning.

Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for areas west of the Valley and in Pinal and Pima counties, where temperatures could drop into the mid to upper 20s by Friday morning.

Temperatures will rebound as our Valley forecast stays dry over the weekend, but we could see a few more snow showers in northern Arizona Saturday night and Sunday.

Expect highs back in the mid 60s in Phoenix on MLK Day.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.02" (-0.28" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.09"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

