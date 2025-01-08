MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter storm bringing wind, rain, snow and a big cool-down to Arizona

PHOENIX — A winter storm is moving into Arizona!

Winds are picking up, rain and snow are falling, and temperatures are dropping all across the state.

Here in the Valley, there's a slight chance of light, spotty rain showers through midday. Some areas may see up to a tenth of an inch of rain.

Outlying areas of the Valley, such as Deer Valley, Cave Creek, Carefree, Fountain Hills, Apache Junction and even Queen Creek, are under Wind Advisories until 2 p.m.

Up north, strong winds will lead to blowing snow and low visibility.

Flagstaff could see one to three inches of snow with six to eight inches possible over the San Francisco Peaks. Along the Mogollon Rim, we're expecting maybe an inch or so by Wednesday afternoon in places like Heber, Show Low and Pinetop.

By Wednesday afternoon, snow showers will spread into southeastern Arizona. The highest peaks there could get as much as six to ten inches of it/

Out west, it’s more about the wind than the rain or snow.

Wind Advisories are in place for parts of western and southeastern Arizona through this evening. Expect gusts of up to 50 mph today.

Winds will stick around on Thursday as a reinforcing shot of cold air settles in.

In the Valley, daytime highs will drop into the mid 60s by the end of the week. Morning lows will dip into the low 40s by Thursday morning with outlying areas in the mid to upper 30s.

Even colder temperatures are expected for areas south and east of the Phoenix metro area.

Freeze Warnings are in effect tonight into Thursday morning and again Thursday night into Friday morning for central and southeastern Arizona. This includes areas like Eloy and Arizona City in Pinal County, Globe and Superior in Gila County, and the Aguila Valley in Maricopa County. Make sure to cover any exposed pipes and protect sensitive plants before those freezing temps arrive.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.24" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

