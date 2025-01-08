Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter storm bringing wind, rain, snow and a big cool-down to Arizona

A winter storm is moving into Arizona! Winds are picking up, rain and snow are falling, and temperatures are dropping all across the state. Isolated showers have already impacted parts of the Valley this afternoon and there's a slight chance for more overnight and into Wednesday morning. Some areas may see up to a tenth of an inch of rain.
Posted

PHOENIX — A winter storm is moving into Arizona!

Winds are picking up, rain and snow are falling, and temperatures are dropping all across the state.

Here in the Valley, there's a slight chance of light, spotty rain showers through midday. Some areas may see up to a tenth of an inch of rain.

Outlying areas of the Valley, such as Deer Valley, Cave Creek, Carefree, Fountain Hills, Apache Junction and even Queen Creek, are under Wind Advisories until 2 p.m.

Up north, strong winds will lead to blowing snow and low visibility.

Flagstaff could see one to three inches of snow with six to eight inches possible over the San Francisco Peaks. Along the Mogollon Rim, we're expecting maybe an inch or so by Wednesday afternoon in places like Heber, Show Low and Pinetop.

By Wednesday afternoon, snow showers will spread into southeastern Arizona. The highest peaks there could get as much as six to ten inches of it/

Out west, it’s more about the wind than the rain or snow.

Wind Advisories are in place for parts of western and southeastern Arizona through this evening. Expect gusts of up to 50 mph today.

Winds will stick around on Thursday as a reinforcing shot of cold air settles in.

In the Valley, daytime highs will drop into the mid 60s by the end of the week. Morning lows will dip into the low 40s by Thursday morning with outlying areas in the mid to upper 30s.

Even colder temperatures are expected for areas south and east of the Phoenix metro area.

Freeze Warnings are in effect tonight into Thursday morning and again Thursday night into Friday morning for central and southeastern Arizona. This includes areas like Eloy and Arizona City in Pinal County, Globe and Superior in Gila County, and the Aguila Valley in Maricopa County. Make sure to cover any exposed pipes and protect sensitive plants before those freezing temps arrive.

More Impact Earth stories:

Impact Earth

How ASU's mechanical trees are helping reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

abc15.com staff
ADOT hazy roads

Impact Earth

ADEQ urges residents to change daily habits during high-pollution days

Ashlee DeMartino

Impact Earth

WATCH: AZ company is first aviation company to be certified 'climate neutral'

abc15.com staff

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.24" from average)
_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen