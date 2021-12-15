MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter blast bringing wind, rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm is moving through, bringing a big dose of cool air, rain, higher terrain snow and very high winds.

The Valley is under a Wind Advisory and Blowing Dust Advisory through early Wednesday morning. Watch out for wind gusts near 45 mph and reduced visibility due to blowing dust!

For northern and eastern Arizona, a High Wind Warning is in effect through Wednesday morning. Damaging wind gusts of 65 mph are possible there, so watch out for blowing dust, blowing snow, and dangerous cross-winds.

With the potential for damaging winds in the Valley, we are in ABC15 Weather Action mode.

Rain is moving through overnight, too.

We're expecting anywhere from a trace to a quarter of an inch of rain across the Valley.

Up north, we're tracking snow!

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Wednesday morning. This is mainly for areas along the Mogollon Rim, in the White Mountains, along the Kaibab Plateau and in higher terrain spots of northeastern Arizona above 6,500 feet in elevation.

Snowfall totals will likely be in the 3 to 7 inch range in many of these spots, including in Flagstaff.

This system will also bring in very cold air and drop temperatures in the Valley into the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Overnight lows will plummet into the upper 30s to low 40s Thursday morning.

Then, we'll slowly rebound for the rest of the week. Valley highs will be back in the mid 60s by Friday and upper 60s by this weekend.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.93" (-0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.48"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar