MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds, rain and snow chances continue as two storm systems approach our state

PHOENIX — Moisture has continued to stream into Arizona from a storm system sitting off the coast of southern California.

While today looks drier in the Phoenix Metro, that storm offshore will finally track through Arizona on Wednesday keeping rain and snow chances going through midweek.

At the same time, another storm system will pass north of our state today. That will pick up winds again and bring a chance of spotty showers to parts of northern and southern Arizona today.

In northern Arizona, snow levels will remain high at 7,000 to 7,500 feet. Snow accumulations in Flagstaff will likely be at less than an inch.

Wind Advisories remain in effect until 8 p.m. today along the Mogollon Rim and across all of northeastern Arizona. Gusts in these spots could reach 55 mph.

Valley highs will drop back into the mid to upper 70s for most of this week. Overnight lows will cool into the 50s.

We'll dry out on Thursday and Friday as we warm up to the low 80s by Friday afternoon.

Then, we're tracking another storm that could bring more wind, rain and snow to Arizona on Sunday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.39" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

