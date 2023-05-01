MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up as temperatures come down across Arizona

PHOENIX — Phoenix officially reached the 100s for the first time this year on Sunday! The high topped out at 102 degrees, which also tied the record for the date previously set in 1943.

On average, we see our first triple-digit day around May 2nd so the 100s aren't unusual by this point in the year.

Changes are setting in though, and it's one-and-done for triple-digit days at least for now.

High pressure will push to the east over the next few days, as we track a storm system that will work its way down the California coast.

Winds are cranking up across Arizona each day this week as that storm sits to our west.

It will be breezy to at times windy today, with Valley wind gusts topping out near 35 mph by the afternoon.

Winds could get even stronger in parts of northwest Arizona. A Wind Advisory is in effect today for much of Mohave county, including for spots like Bullhead City and Kingman where gusts could reach 45 mph.

Those winds are also increasing the risk for wildfires as conditions remain dry and our relative humidity drops to near 10 percent. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of central and southern Arizona, including the Phoenix Metro Area.

Avoid activities that cause sparks as conditions are ripe for wildfires and those fires could spread very easily thanks to the stronger winds.

These winds are at least bringing in some cooler air, with Valley highs dropping drastically over the next few days.

After reaching highs in the mid 90s today, highs will fall into the upper 80s to low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Valley highs could go as low as the upper 70s to low 80s by Thursday!

As low pressure starts to move toward the northeast by the end of the week, we could also see scattered showers across northern Arizona on Thursday and Friday. At this point it looks like the Valley will miss out on any rain, but we'll keep you posted if that changes.

Flood Warnings remain in place again for the Salt and Gila Rivers through Tuesday as the flow will increase due to water releases from upstream dams over the next few days.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.09" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

_______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

