MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up as a storm system heads our way!

PHOENIX — Winds are cranking up ahead of our next storm.

Peak gusts could hit 40 mph in parts of the Valley on Monday and Tuesday.

Winds up north will be even stronger with gusts topping 60 mph in some spots! So, Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings have been issued all across northern Arizona on Monday and Tuesday.

As conditions stay dry and winds pick up, Fire Weather Warnings (also known as Red Flag Warnings) have been issued through Monday evening across southeastern Arizona.

Strong winds could kick up dust and impact air quality, too.

A High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Monday for Maricopa county, including the Phoenix Metro area.

Those winds will help usher in a big dose of cool air and we're going to see chances for rain and snow, too.

At this point, snow levels look to drop to between 4,500 and 5,500 feet with snowfall amounts of only an inch or less in the higher terrain.

Here in the Valley, there is a slight chance we could see a few spotty showers on Tuesday, but rainfall amounts will be minimal.

The cooler air will drop temperatures to the low to mid 70s on Tuesday, putting us around 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We'll spend the rest of the week rebounding with highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday, mid 80s Thursday, and upper 80s on Good Friday and through Easter weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.15" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

