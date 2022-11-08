MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up ahead of an approaching storm system

PHOENIX — Warm and dry conditions in the Valley on this Election Day Tuesday, but our next storm is set to bring more winds, rain and snow chances, and a big drop in temperatures.

Winds pick up across northern Arizona today, with Wind Advisories in effect today through early Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph in spots along and north of I-40.

Here in the Valley, we'll feel light breezes this afternoon but even stronger winds on Wednesday as the cold front associated with this storm system moves through. Look for peak gusts near 30 mph across the Phoenix metro area.

The cold front will drop temperatures by as much as 10 to 15 degrees.

Valley highs will fall from near 80 today down to the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

We'll stay dry across the state for Election Day, but rain chances kick in tonight in northern and northwest Arizona.

The Phoenix area could see light showers by Wednesday morning.

Valley rainfall will be spotty, but we could see around 0.10-0.15 inches in some spots. We could even see a few thunderstorms in the mix, too.

Up north, rain will fall over the lower elevations with accumulating snow in spots above 6,500 feet.

Snowfall will be light with one to three inches possible in Flagstaff by late Wednesday night.

This storm will clear to the east by Thursday morning and we are looking dry state-wide heading into the weekend as temperatures rebound.

Valley highs will be back in the low 70s by Friday with early morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.30" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.34"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

