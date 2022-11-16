MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up across Arizona today

PHOENIX — Another storm system is headed in today, but it's not going to bring any rain or snow.

Instead, gusty winds will continue across our state today.

Wind Advisories remain in effect along the Colorado River Valley in western Arizona through today. Northerly winds could hit 40 mph with peak gusts near 50 mph in spots like Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City and down into areas like Parker, too.

Here in the Valley we're feeling the stronger winds, too. Most Valley locations will see wind gusts top out near 30 mph by this afternoon.

But, in areas just north and east of Phoenix, winds will be even stronger through the morning.

Wind Advisories remain in effect for areas like Cave Creek, Carefree, Anthem, New River and North Scottsdale through mid-morning. Watch out for peak wind gusts near 45 mph in the overnight hours.

Areas east of the Valley, like Superior, are under Wind Advisories through late this morning, too.

Winds ease up tonight and stay light as we head into the weekend.

Valley highs will warm into the low 70s today and Thursday before dipping back down into the upper 60s on Friday.

Then, we're tracking low 70s over the weekend with overnight lows in the 40s.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.40" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

