MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds pick up this weekend as storm approaches Arizona

PHOENIX — The 90s are sticking around as we start the weekend before a storm system brings a dose of cooler air our way.

Expect Valley highs in the low to mid 90s through Saturday. That is several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Winds will pick up this weekend, especially on Sunday as a storm system approaches from the northwest.

Winds will start picking up on Saturday, with the strongest winds initially impacting areas across northwest Arizona. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon for areas across Mohave county where wind gusts could go as high as 60 mph this weekend.

Those strong wind gusts at 50 to 60 mph will then spread east, across northern Arizona by Sunday.

Valley winds will pick up on Saturday, but we'll feel the strongest winds on Sunday. Gusts could reach 40 mph in the Valley by Sunday afternoon.

As these winds pick up, temperatures will drop.

Phoenix will fall into the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday. Then, we'll begin another warm-up next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+0.99" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

