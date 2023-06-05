MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds pick up and temperatures trend down this week

PHOENIX — High clouds will stream in at times today, but that's not slowing our warm up and we're in for another hot day today.

Phoenix will reach a high of 105 this afternoon, putting us slightly above normal for this time of year.

For some perspective on this heat, 105 degrees is the highest temperature we've recorded in Phoenix so far this year and we've only reached that temperature twice so far.

Temperatures are trending down the rest of the week, too.

Another storm system will approach from the west, picking up winds and bringing a dose of cooler air.

Wind gusts could peak between 25 and 30 mph in the Valley today, and between 30 and 35 mph on Tuesday. Those winds will help mix up the air and improve air quality, too.

There is also a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms along the Mogollon Rim and in northeast Arizona today and on Tuesday, but the Valley will stay dry.

Valley highs will drop to near 100 on Tuesday before falling back into the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week.

We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 6. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

