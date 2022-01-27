MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds pick up and temperatures climb as we wrap up the week

PHOENIX — After a colder start today, temperatures will climb back to near normal this afternoon with Valley highs reaching the upper 60s.

Northerly winds are not only bringing in the cooler air, but also accelerating downslope into the Colorado River Valley and in areas along the Mogollon Rim.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for spots like Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City this afternoon and evening. Watch out for gusts as high as 45 mph there throughout the day.

Winds will also crank up in spots like Flagstaff and Munds Park this evening and overnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas long the Mogollon Rim from 6 p.m. this evening to 6 a.m. Friday. Wind gusts in these areas could top out near 45 mph, but gusts as strong as 70 mph are possible in spots just west and southwest of the San Francisco Peaks and Mt. Elden. These winds could topple trees or cause other damage, so stay alert. Secure any loose objects around your property, too.

Valley breezes will pick up overnight and Friday morning as we sit between another low pressure system to our east and high pressure building in out west.

Gusts could hit 25 to 30 mph in parts of the Valley tonight and Friday.

But, as that ridge of high pressure builds in, we will get warmer.

Here in the Valley, temperatures will climb into the low 70s heading into the weekend.

Another area of low pressure will pass through our state late Saturday and Sunday bringing a slight chance of showers along the Mogollon Rim, but at this point our Valley forecast is looking dry.

We're also tracking another storm set to move in on Tuesday that looks stronger and colder.

We could see another round of snow across the Arizona high country and a big drop in temperatures by the middle of next week.

We'll keep you posted on specifics as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.63" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

