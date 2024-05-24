MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds increase fire danger in Arizona headed into the holiday weekend

PHOENIX — It's heating up in the Valley, but we do have another temperature drop on the way!

Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 90s today, putting us within a few degrees of the average for this time of year.

Then, a weak storm system will move into our state dropping temperatures several degrees to start the holiday weekend.

Phoenix will fall to 93 degrees on Saturday before we heat up to the triple digits again on Memorial Day.

Winds will pick up as this storm system moves in, too.

The Valley will get breezy today and Saturday with gusts near 25 mph. Up north, gusts will be closer to 35 mph.

Wind Advisories are in effect starting this afternoon along the Colorado River Valley in Mohave County. Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Havasu and Lake Mead may create hazardous conditions for small boats.

Fire danger will also increase as high winds, low humidity, and very warm temperatures impact Arizona. Fire Weather Warnings (Red Flag Warnings) are in effect for Saturday in southeastern Arizona.

Right now, it looks like the rain with this storm will stay too far north to impact Arizona over the holiday weekend.

High pressure will return by Monday sending Valley temperatures back into the low 100s and it's looking even hotter for the middle of next week.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.91" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

