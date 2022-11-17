MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds easing up across most of Arizona behind our latest storm

PHOENIX — Winds ease up across most of the state today as our latest storm system clears out.

We are still expecting breezy conditions across parts of Pinal and Pima counties, as well as near Bullhead City through the morning.

Temperatures will continue to run several degrees below normal with highs across the Valley in the upper 60s to low 70s and early morning lows in the 40s through the end of the week.

Another weak storm system will move in from the north on Friday, but once again there won't be much moisture with it.

We may see a few snow flurries over the White Mountains, but otherwise it's staying dry across the rest of the state.

We're also keeping an eye on another storm system set to move through by the middle of next week. It could bring a few more snow showers to the high country by Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates as to whether this will bring any travel impacts ahead of the holiday.

In the meantime, the forecast here in the Valley stay mostly sunny and dry heading toward Thanksgiving.

High pressure looks to build in by the holiday bumping temperatures back up to near-normal, which would put us in the mid 70s for Thanksgiving.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.42" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

______________________________________

