MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds ease a bit today as we kick off another warm-up

PHOENIX — We got a dose of cooler air and gusty winds on Sunday, thanks to an approaching storm. That storm is now clearing out to the east and temperatures will gradually warm back up this week.

Valley highs will still end up below normal today, reaching the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Then we'll warm back to into the low 90s starting Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 90s through the end of the week.

Overnight lows will cool into the 60s each morning in the Valley.

Winds will be lighter across the state today with gusts near 25 mph in northern and eastern Arizona this afternoon. Winds pick up again on Tuesday and Wednesday as another storm approaches from the north. Gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph across the state through midweek.

While this storm could bring a stray shower to areas north of the I-40 by Mother's Day weekend, the Valley's dry stretch will continue.

Temperatures will instead get warmer by the weekend, with Valley highs reaching the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+0.98" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

