MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds cranking up across Arizona as another storm system moves in

PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system moving in from the northwest picking up winds and dropping temperatures across Arizona.

Overall, this looks like a fairly dry storm system for our state, but we may see a few spotty showers over the weekend as it moves through.

Rain chances are slim in the Valley, but if we do get a few isolated showers on Saturday or Sunday we’re likely to only see a few hundredths of an inch of rain.

Up north, the snow level will drop to around 5,000 feet and we could see an inch of snow near Flagstaff if these slight chances pan out.

We’re also tracking a significant drop in temperatures with daytime highs expected to fall 15 to 20 degrees across the state.

Here in Phoenix, temperatures will drop to the mid 60s on Saturday, putting us nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s Sunday and Monday before climbing into the 70s next week.

With high pressure building in, we could even approach the 80s again in Phoenix by the end of next week.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.63" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

