MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds backing off for warm weekend

PHOENIX — Winds are finally backing off across our state.

Gusts hit 40 mph in the Valley and 55 mph in Flagstaff on Friday as a storm system moved through.

Winds today will be breezy across northern, eastern and western Arizona this weekend, but peak gusts will only approach 20 mph.

Here in the Valley, winds will stay less than 15 mph throughout the weekend as temperatures climb into the 80s.

Look for a high of 84 today in Phoenix.

High pressure will build in as we head into next week, bringing another big warm-up and potentially our first triple-digit temperatures of the year by Tuesday.

On average, our first 100-degree day of the year occurs around May 2nd. The earliest 100-degree day was on March 26, 1988.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

