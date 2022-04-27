MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wind speeds and fire danger going up

PHOENIX — After coming in just shy of the triple-digit mark on Tuesday, temperatures are backing away from the triple digits as they trend down the next few days.

Winds are picking up the next couple of days too as a pair of disturbances pass to our north.

Valley highs will fall back into the mid 90s today and low 90s Thursday and Friday.

Winds will stay breezy in the Valley with peak gusts near 25 mph today and 30 mph on Thursday.

It will get windy across northern Arizona with gusts near 40 mph by this afternoon and up to 45 mph on Thursday.

That's going to increase fire danger quite a bit as conditions stay dry.

A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for northeastern Arizona today and Fire Weather Watches have been issued for Thursday across much of northern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.23" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

