MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wind, rain, snow and cooler air on the way!

PHOENIX — Get ready for big weather changes!

After topping out near 90 degrees the last couple of days, we're in for a major cool-down as a series of storm systems move through our state.

Strong winds and rain and snow chances return across Arizona the next few days, too.

Valley highs will fall to near 70 degrees today before dropping into the 60s over the weekend.

Winds will pick up today and Saturday with peak gusts in the Valley near 30 mph.

Up north and across eastern Arizona, wind gusts could reach 50 mph.

Wind Advisories are in effect today along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern and eastern Arizona.

In southeastern Arizona, Red Flag Warnings (also known as Fire Weather Warnings) are now in effect today as winds pick up and conditions stay dry.

The best chances for rain and snow will be across northern Arizona, but there's a chance of spotty showers here in the Valley today and Saturday. We could also get a few thunderstorms in the mix this afternoon and evening.

Rain will be hit or miss, but Valley spots that do see rain could get around a tenth of an inch, with slightly higher amounts with any storms that develop.

Up north, the snow level will gradually drop to around 3,500 feet by Sunday.

Along the Mogollon Rim, and in other spots above 6,000 feet in elevation, we're tracking the chance of five to 10 inches of snow Friday through Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for today and tonight in Flagstaff, Williams, Forest Lakes, Heber-

Overgaard, Williams, Munds Park and Happy Jack. Icy roads could impact the evening commute and gusty winds could lead to blowing snow and low visibility at times.

A slight chance for more spotty rain and snow showers will continue across northern Arizona early next week, but our Valley forecast is looking dry as temperatures start to rebound.

Look for highs back in the mid 70s across the Valley by the middle of week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.40" (-1.45" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.55"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

