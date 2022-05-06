MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Will we finally hit 100 degrees?

PHOENIX — We’re ending the work week on a toasty note!

Phoenix could hit the triple digits for the first time this year Friday afternoon and Saturday.

On average, our first 100-degree day of the year occurs in early May, so this is right on cue. This may also be the latest first 100-degree day since 2010!

Winds will stay light across the Valley Friday leading to high ozone pollution once again.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Friday. So, limit your time outside if you have a respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD, or you may have difficulty breathing.

Winds will pick up over the weekend leading to better air quality across the Valley.

As the next storm system approaches, it will get windy all across Arizona on Sunday for Mother's Day.

Conditions are looking dry, so fire danger will be increasing too. Fire Weather Watches are now in effect Saturday and Sunday across northern Arizona.

That storm system will keep breezy to windy conditions in our forecast through the middle of next week as temperatures drop.

Valley highs will fall into the mid-90s on Sunday and low 90s early next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

