MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wildfire risk returns as winds increase and temperatures drop by the weekend

PHOENIX — After a couple of days of near-record heat, Valley highs will back away from the records and start trending down ahead of the weekend.

Then we're tracking a huge cool-down that arrives just as we kick off the new month.

We'll see a few more clouds move across our sky today but it's staying dry, which means we won't add any more rain to the official monsoon bucket before the season ends on September 30th.

Monsoon 2023 is going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor. The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain that season.

High pressure is responsible for the warm-up this week as it also pulls in dry air across the region.

By the weekend though, a large trough pushes into the west and the Great Basin region bringing stronger winds and cooler air into Arizona.

Wind gusts will peak near 40 mph here in the Valley, and near 50 mph across the high country on Saturday.

Scattered showers will also develop across northern Arizona late Saturday and Sunday, but the Valley and the rest of Arizona will stay dry.

Relative humidity in the Valley and across our deserts will drop to below 15 percent on Saturday, and that combined with the strong winds will increase the risk for wildfires. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the entire Phoenix Metro and most of southern and southwest Arizona for Saturday. Use caution and avoid activities that could cause sparks and lead to wildfires.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-90s on Saturday and then all the way down into the upper 80s by Sunday, to start the new month.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.27" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

