MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wildfire risk increases around Arizona as winds pick up again

PHOENIX — After a sizzling hot weekend with Valley highs coming close to 110 degrees on Sunday, we're going to see a drop in temperatures this week.

Valley highs will top out near normal each day, with highs ranging from 104 to 106 each afternoon through Thursday.

Winds are picking up across Arizona again and that's increasing the risk for wildfires.

Valley winds gusts will peak between 30 and 35 mph today, but winds will be even stronger in northern and southeast Arizona where wind and fire alerts are in place.

A Wind Advisory is in effect across all of northern Arizona today. Wind gusts could top out near 50 mph by this afternoon in those areas.

Fire Weather Warnings, also known as Red Flag Warnings, are in effect across most of northern and northeast Arizona, and across all of southeast Arizona, too. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity in those areas will increase the risk of wildfires which could rapidly grow in size and intensity. Avoid activities that cause sparks and follow any burn bans that may be in effect.

Valley temperatures will dip slightly by Friday as a disturbance passes to our northwest, but Valley highs will still reach the upper 90s to low 100s.

Then high pressure builds in sending temperatures soaring through the weekend. Phoenix could see its first 110-degree day by Sunday.

Monsoon 2023 is officially here, but there's still no rain in sight for the Valley.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

