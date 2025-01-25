MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wildfire danger this weekend before rain chances arrive next week

PHOENIX — We're warming up in the Valley this weekend!

Phoenix will hit the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday, which is right near normal for this time of the year.

Winds will stay light here in the Valley, but they'll pick up across much of the rest of the state this weekend.

As conditions stay dry, those high winds will really increase fire danger. Red Flag Warnings (also known as Fire Weather Warnings) have been issued for the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday will be a bit breezy too as our next storm system approaches.

Rain and snow chances will start late Sunday night in the high country, but ramp up Monday through Wednesday as the core of this next storm tracks right through our state.

A Winter Storm Watch is into effect for portions of Mohave County from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. Areas above 4,000 feet in elevation could potentially see two to five inches of snow.

Here in the Valley, there's a chance of spotty showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, it's not looking like a lot of rain, but some neighborhoods could see up to a tenth of an inch.

As of Friday, January 24th, Phoenix has had 155 days in a row without measurable rain. That's the second-longest dry streak on record.

If we don't get any measurable rain at Sky Harbor soon, we could break the 1972 record of 160 dry days in a row.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.70" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

