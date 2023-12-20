MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wet Wednesday morning, but even more rain and snow coming!

PHOENIX — It has been a wet start to our Wednesday, with showers stretching from the Valley up to northeast Arizona.

While the rain and clouds will clear out of the Phoenix Metro by this afternoon, it'll be a brief lull in the action before rain chances soar on Friday as a storm system moves in.

Rain will likely impact your morning and evening commutes, as well as your travel plans across Arizona, so Friday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to prepare for a soggy day on Friday.

Cities across the Phoenix metro area could see anywhere from half an inch to over an inch of rain over the next few days, with the majority of that falling on Friday.

This storm will be fairly warm, so snow levels will stay near 8,000 feet through Friday. We'll see them drop to 7,000 feet on Saturday before falling to 5,500 feet late Saturday into Sunday as another storm system approaches with colder air from Utah.

Flagstaff and other areas along the Mogollon Rim will mostly see rain now through Friday, but by Saturday into Sunday, it will switch to snow as the colder air arrives.

Right now, we are tracking the possibility of one to three inches of snow in Flagstaff just in time for Christmas!

Here in the Valley, rain chances will linger into Sunday but we will dry out by Christmas Day.

It will get much cooler too, with the highs falling into the mid-60s over Christmas weekend.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.46" (-3.43" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.66"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

