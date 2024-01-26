MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Weekend warm-up in sight as our latest winter storm clears out

PHOENIX — After a wet week across Arizona we're drying out as our latest winter storm clears out to the east.

While a few light snow showers are still possible through the morning from the Four Corners to the White Mountains, the rest of Arizona will enjoy mostly sunny skies and dry weather today.

High pressure will build in next, keeping our forecast dry and warming things up through the weekend.

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 60s today, before climbing back into the low to mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

It could get even warmer next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday.

Then we're watching another storm system that could potentially bring more widespread rain and snow to our state starting Thursday. Showers could stick around through the following weekend, too. Stay tuned for more updates on this as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.73" (+0.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.84"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

