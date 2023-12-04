MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Weather whiplash as Valley highs soar to near records

PHOENIX — Fall 2023 is officially going down as the warmest fall on record in Phoenix.

The average temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor for the season, which includes the months of September, October, and November, was 80.8 degrees. That tops the previous record warmest fall which was in 2020 when the average temperature for the season was at 80.1 degrees.

The start of winter and December brought cooler weather our way, with Valley highs in the 60s this past weekend, but now we're about to warm things up again.

An area of high pressure builds in from the west over the next few days, sending Valley high temperatures soaring to nearly 15 degrees above normal and into record territory.

Valley highs will reach the low 70s today but will warm into the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our forecast highs will put us one degree shy of the record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. The current records stand at 82 on Tuesday (set in 2012) and 83 on Wednesday (set in 1939).

Overnight lows will warm up a bit, too. Look for Valley low temperatures in the 50s each day this week.

This ridge of high pressure begins to break down late this week as another storm system approaches from the northwest.

At this point, it looks like this storm will brush by to our north bringing more breezes and another drop in temperatures by the weekend.

For now, we aren't expecting any more rain in the Valley but we could see spotty showers in northern Arizona starting Friday.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.10" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

