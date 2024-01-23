MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Weather Action Day on Tuesday as Arizona gets more rain and snow

PHOENIX — We're in ABC15 Weather Action mode as another winter storm moves in!

This storm will impact travel and outdoor events/activities across Arizona today.

After widespread rain moved in overnight, you can expect more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today.

Parts of the Valley have already picked up more than half an inch of rain, and we could see an additional quarter of an inch of rain through this evening.

Up north, the snow level is hovering around 6,500 feet, with snow falling along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.

We could see an additional one to three inches of snow in spots like Show Low through today, with another inch or so possible in spots like Flagstaff.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through Wednesday morning for the White Mountains and mountains across southeastern Arizona. Some of the highest peaks in southeast Arizona could pick up more than a foot of snow.

This storm will clear to the east on Wednesday, but we could still see a few isolated showers on the back side of it.

Another storm system will move into northern Arizona on Thursday, bringing more rain and snow chances to our state.

Flagstaff could pick up another inch or two of snow and we could see a few spotty rain showers in the Valley on Thursday.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for the rest of the week in Phoenix. But, as high pressure returns we'll warm back up over the weekend.

Valley highs will reach the low 70s Saturday and Sunday before climbing into the mid 70s early next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.41" (-0.26" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.50"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

