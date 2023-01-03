MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Weather Action Day as rain and snow impacts travel around Arizona

PHOENIX — After record-setting rainfall to start the new year, another storm is moving into Arizona today.

It is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as we prepare you for rain impacting the morning commute in the Valley, and snow creating hazardous travel conditions across the high country.

Avoid travel or give yourself extra time as you head out the door today.

RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here.

This storm will continue to impact travel across the high country through this afternoon, with slick and icy roads, so use extreme caution or delay travel until Wednesday.

Snow will fall above 4,500 feet in elevation.

Flagstaff could pick up an additional three to five inches of snow today, with higher amounts possible in areas like Munds Park, Pine and Strawberry.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, northern Gila County and Kaibab Plateau until 5 p.m. today.

Winds have also picked up with gusts topping 20 mph along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona. That could lead to areas of blowing snow and low visibility.

Wednesday is looking much drier across our state, but another quick storm system will bring a slight chance for more rain and snow back late Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned for more details on this one as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.48" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.64"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

