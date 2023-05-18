MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Watching for more storms around Arizona today

PHOENIX — Our daily storm chances continue as temperatures begin to trend down.

As high pressure breaks down to our east, Valley highs will end up closer to normal and in the mid to upper 90s today. Then we'll cool into the low 90s on Friday.

Moisture continues to flow into our state as a storm system sits to our southwest. That moisture, combined with our daytime heat, is leading to showers and thunderstorms across Arizona. It is looking like and feeling like a little preview of what we typically see during the monsoon.

Storms will continue to fire up across the higher terrain in northern and eastern Arizona first each afternoon, then we'll see a chance for some showers or thunderstorms in the Valley after that.

Gusty winds and blowing dust will be the biggest threats here in the desert.

Up north, we could see lots of lightning and areas of brief, heavy rain with any storms that develop across the high country. Small hail is possible with a few of the strongest storms, too.

Valley highs will warm back into the upper 90s through the weekend, with triple digits back in the forecast for next week.

We're also still tracking a Flood Warning in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 23rd. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

