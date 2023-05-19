MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Watch for more storms across Arizona today

PHOENIX — Our more active weather pattern continues and we'll see another round of showers and thunderstorms across the state today.

Storms will develop first in the high country and then potentially move down into parts of the Phoenix metro area by this afternoon and evening.

Watch out for gusty winds, areas of blowing dust, brief heavy downpours and lightning with any of the storms that move in.

Small hail is possible with a few of the strongest storms too, especially in the higher terrain north and east of the Valley.

Storm chances will continue over the weekend across the high country with a slight chance of a few more spotty storms in the Phoenix metro area on Saturday, before we begin drying out on Sunday.

Valley temperatures will only reach the low 90s today, then climb into the mid to upper 90s this weekend.

We'll see the triple digits again next week as our forecast gets back to the more typical, drier conditions that we're used to seeing in late May.

We're also still tracking a Flood Warning in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 30th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

_______________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar